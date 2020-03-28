Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.93 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 895,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,090,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2,859.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,778,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,063,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $22.77 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

