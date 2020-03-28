Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of 360 Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in 360 Finance during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in 360 Finance during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in 360 Finance by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. 360 Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

