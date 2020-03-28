Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 33.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

