Credit Suisse AG Purchases 13,335 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 157.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $145.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

