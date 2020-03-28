Credit Suisse AG Purchases 24,233 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 423,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,636 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,028,000 after purchasing an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $592.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,266.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345 over the last three months. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

