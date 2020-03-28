Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Denny’s worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Denny’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DENN opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s Corp has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

