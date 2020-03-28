Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

