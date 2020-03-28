Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,811,575 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,811,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ATSG opened at $17.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.60.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $403.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

