Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,825 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $41,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $162,187 over the last ninety days. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

