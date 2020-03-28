Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,685,480 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685,480 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 314,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $133.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

