Credit Suisse AG Sells 47,463 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 47,463 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $621.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

