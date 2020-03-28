Credit Suisse AG Sells 53,226 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,226 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Calavo Growers worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 166.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,996,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

