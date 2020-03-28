Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,542 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of SkyWest worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,487,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,658,000 after acquiring an additional 234,844 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 108,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,493,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 15,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,327,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKYW opened at $27.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

