Credits (CS) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Credits has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, Gate.io and COSS. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $131,329.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00035357 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,992 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinBene, Gate.io, COSS, LBank, WazirX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

