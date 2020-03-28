Critical Comparison: U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Blue Dolphin Energy (NASDAQ:BDCO)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.8% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $5.54 million 0.73 -$1.04 million N/A N/A Blue Dolphin Energy $340.76 million 0.01 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Blue Dolphin Energy has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -5.39% -3.48% -2.33% Blue Dolphin Energy 1.40% -101.63% 6.12%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Dolphin Energy beats U.S. Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent. It has interests in oil and gas leases covering 4,744 net acres; and 13.89 net producing wells. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility. It also provides pipeline transportation services comprising gathering and transportation of oil and natural gas for producers/shippers operating offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Blue Dolphin Energy Company holds leasehold interests in the High Island Block 115; Galveston Area Block 321; and High Island Block 37. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

