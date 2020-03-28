Critical Survey: Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Forty Seven and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven N/A -50.38% -44.35% Dynavax Technologies -433.29% -571.95% -50.60%

Risk & Volatility

Forty Seven has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Forty Seven shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Forty Seven shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Forty Seven and Dynavax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven 0 7 4 0 2.36 Dynavax Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Forty Seven currently has a consensus price target of $65.95, indicating a potential downside of 30.25%. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 396.25%. Given Dynavax Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynavax Technologies is more favorable than Forty Seven.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forty Seven and Dynavax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven $15.68 million 290.38 -$87.62 million ($2.34) -40.41 Dynavax Technologies $35.22 million 8.71 -$152.60 million ($1.87) -1.90

Forty Seven has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynavax Technologies. Forty Seven is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody. Forty Seven Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genentech to include third clinical trial in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Its product candidates include SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AZD1419, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat asthma. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for various immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

