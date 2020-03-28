CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a market cap of $45,897.88 and approximately $55.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 76,953,843 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

