Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Down 13.5% in March

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 27th total of 53,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director Maura Topper bought 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,945.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,932.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mickey Kim bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,352.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,145 shares of company stock valued at $197,121 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Crossamerica Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 111,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crossamerica Partners by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 46,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 71,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $512.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

