CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $862,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of CCI traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,716. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

