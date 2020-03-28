CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $71,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

