CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stake Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,986 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $93,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

NYSE:CCI opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.