Crown (CRW) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Crown has a market cap of $1.29 million and $178.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.80 or 0.03431456 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,375,495 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech.

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, CoinExchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

