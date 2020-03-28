CryCash (CRC) Price Hits $0.0846 on Exchanges

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, CryCash has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryCash token can currently be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. CryCash has a market capitalization of $404,351.61 and approximately $277.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryCash alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.