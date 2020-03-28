CrypticCoin Achieves Market Cap of $186,910.01 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $186,910.01 and approximately $1,031.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00482572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00113382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00085940 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

