Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0423

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, BigONE, Bittrex and OceanEx. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $602.29 million and approximately $19.68 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,231,050,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, GOPAX, Fatbtc, OceanEx, Bithumb Global, Upbit, HitBTC, Bithumb, BiteBTC, Huobi Global, CoinTiger, CPDAX, IDEX, Indodax, Bittrex, Bibox, BigONE, KuCoin, Dcoin, DDEX, Huobi Korea and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

