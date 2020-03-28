Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $347,312.67 and $11,056.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00342602 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00388792 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001144 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,786,188 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,575 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.