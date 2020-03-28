CryptoAds Marketplace Market Capitalization Reaches $78,091.96 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $78,091.96 and $64,567.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.02510147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00195188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00041979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

