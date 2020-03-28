CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Market Capitalization Achieves $90,129.22

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $90,129.22 and $162.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

