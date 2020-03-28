Cryptocean (CRON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $63,130.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002254 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $967,495.98 and approximately $63,130.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.07 or 0.04903287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036967 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.