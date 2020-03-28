Cryptoindex.com 100 Hits Market Capitalization of $30.25 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $30.25 million and approximately $75,661.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00007304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.75 or 0.04912934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00066575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037092 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.