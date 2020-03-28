Cryptopay (CPAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $60.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.38 million and $60.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.04739744 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00066257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036916 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015868 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,578 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

