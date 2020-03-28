Cryptopay Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $60.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.04934348 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00065617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036940 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,578 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.