CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 179.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in CSX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $56.29 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

