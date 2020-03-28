CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 27th total of 9,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,416,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in CSX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after buying an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CSX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after buying an additional 1,724,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CSX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after buying an additional 1,795,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after buying an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. 5,570,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.