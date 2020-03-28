CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,049,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.