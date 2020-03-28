Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.29% of Cubic worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

CUB stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.26. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

