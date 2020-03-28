Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,625 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,293,000 after buying an additional 3,472,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $156,614,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,944,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,051,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares during the period.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of PK opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $33.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,686.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.