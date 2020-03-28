Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,560 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 115,536 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $208.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $173.65 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

