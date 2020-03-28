Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 82,011 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,011 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,725,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,282.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,015,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

