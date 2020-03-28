Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 247.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,317 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dillard’s worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.