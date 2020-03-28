Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 37,032 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Boston Partners boosted its position in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in KLA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KLA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,455,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

KLAC opened at $142.24 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average of $164.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

