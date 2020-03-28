Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Update

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,394,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 27th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

NYSE:CFR traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 811,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,619. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

