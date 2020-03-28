Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 27th total of 180,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Curis by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Curis by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,538,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 164,879 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 144,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.15.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

