Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 27th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of SRV stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

