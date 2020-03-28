CyberMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.96 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Zebpay, Bithumb and Koinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00615913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00031482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000945 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, Tokenomy, Koinex, DragonEX, LBank, Bibox, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Binance, Zebpay, IDEX, BCEX, CoinBene and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.