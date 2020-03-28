CYBR Token (CYBR) Market Capitalization Tops $75,609.01

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One CYBR Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and IDEX. Over the last week, CYBR Token has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. CYBR Token has a market capitalization of $75,609.01 and approximately $24.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CYBR Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.13 or 0.04832701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00065410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036862 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003578 BTC.

CYBR Token Token Profile

CYBR Token is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. CYBR Token’s official message board is medium.com/cybrtoken. CYBR Token’s official website is cybrtoken.io. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CYBR Token

CYBR Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYBR Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYBR Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CYBR Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYBR Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.