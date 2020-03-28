DAD (DAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.33 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. DAD has a market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002368 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.04826731 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003582 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.