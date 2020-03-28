DAEX Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 5% lower against the dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $777,804.13 and approximately $790,928.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.56 or 0.04921694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00066745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036940 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016107 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

