Dai Price Tops $1.02 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bancor Network and YoBit. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.02519221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194455 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, AirSwap, Radar Relay, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

