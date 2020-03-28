Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have trended negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a news impact score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock traded down GBX 43.25 ($0.57) on Friday, hitting GBX 210.75 ($2.77). The stock had a trading volume of 19,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.54. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 533 ($7.01). The stock has a market cap of $390.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 316.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 414.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

